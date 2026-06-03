Gilas Women U18 bury Singaporeans

The Philippines won its second straight game in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers after a convincing 83-53 win over Singapore at STI West Negros University in Bacolod City on Wednesday.

Tiffany Reyes fired 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Gilas Pilipinas Women picked up its second straight win.

A free throw from Audry Kate Duma with 9:35 in the second quarter sparked a 17-6 run to turn a slim 18-17 lead into a 35-23 advantage.

A layup by Ruiza Jhane Olmos with 3:54 left in the fourth quarter gave Gilas Women their biggest lead of the game with 32 points, 80-48.

Sophia Dignadice had 16 points for the Philippines while Zaydhen Rosano had nine points to her name.

Hui Jun Ayeni led the Singaporeans with 10 points in a losing effort.

Up next for Gilas Women will be Thailand on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the same venue.