Eala tackles familiar foe

The 21-year-old Eala sizzled early, carving out a masterful 6-0, 6-2 win over world No. 143 Priscilla Hon of Australia in the Round of 32 last Tuesday.

Eala said she is enjoying her time in her first grass-court tournament of the year and thanked the Filipinos who came to watch her play.

“I think I like to stay low. It’s true that I haven’t had much time on grass as compared to other surfaces, but I really enjoy my time and the times that I’ve been able to compete on the surface,” Eala said.

“I didn’t expect there to be so many Filipinos here. I’m very happy, especially since there are significantly more than last year. Thank you very much.”

Eala is no stranger to world No. 130 Charaeva.