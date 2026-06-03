Death toll in Balibago collapse rises to 26

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — The death toll from the collapsed structure in Barangay Balibago rose to 26 on Wednesday evening after rescue teams recovered another body amid continuous rain on the 11th day of operations.
The Unified Command confirmed the latest recovery at 6:40 p.m., raising the number of fatalities following a series of retrievals earlier in the day.
Despite slippery terrain and challenging weather conditions, rescue personnel continued working around the clock to retrieve remains from the tangled steel and concrete debris, the command said.
Search and retrieval operations remain ongoing as heavy equipment clears access routes while ground crews stay on alert to ensure safety and locate anyone who may still be unaccounted for.