Cement group backs broader duties on Chinese, Indonesian imports

The DTI first imposed a safeguard duty of P349 per metric ton in October 2025 on cement imports from various countries, excluding products originating from developing countries whose share of total imports was below 3 percent, in line with the Tariff Commission's recommendation.

Citing Bureau of Customs data for the first quarter of 2026, CeMAP said China now accounts for 23 percent of cement imports while Indonesia accounts for 8 percent, both exceeding the exemption threshold.

The group said the previous exclusion of China and Indonesia weakened the safeguard mechanism and gave their imports an advantage in the domestic market.

“The expanded coverage is a long-awaited correction that restores fairness, strengthens local manufacturing, and protects Filipino jobs,” CeMAP said Tuesday.

CeMAP Executive Director Renato Baja said the local cement industry continues to operate at low utilization rates of around 53 percent despite having a total installed capacity of 53 million metric tons (MMT).