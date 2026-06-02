Zoleta, Agra pocket Macau pickleball golds

It was a special feeling for Zoleta as it was her first gold with Agra in her pickleball career.

The Macao Open is also her last international tourney before shifting her focus back to soft tennis for the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan from 19 September to 4 October.

“What a way to end my last pickleball tournament before taking a break and shifting my full focus to soft tennis as I prepare for the upcoming Asian Games,” Zoleta said.

“This tournament was special in so many ways. It was my very first PPA event and my partnership with Jessica Agra has been long overdue and I’m glad it finally happened.”

Both Zoleta and Agra did not lose a match on their way to the gold medal.

After finishing the elimination round with a 2-0 win-loss record, the Filipino duo booked a spot in the semifinal.

They toppled Michelle Mui and Lam Wing Yee of Hong Kong, 15-2, to earn a spot at the championship round.

Zoleta admitted winning the last two matches was easier said than done.

“Both our semifinal and final matches were come-from-behind wins. We stayed patient, trusted each other, communicated openly and made the right shot selections when it mattered most,” Zoleta said.

“Grateful to share this championship with an amazing partner and friend.”