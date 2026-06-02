Trust pays off: Coca-Cola scores double win in consumer survey

Maria Christine Ponce-Garcia, director for public affairs, sustainability and communications at Coca-Cola Philippines, said the awards reflect the trust the company has built through years of engagement with communities and consumers.

“This award isn't just recognition. It's a reflection of trust. The kind that takes years to build and speaks louder than any campaign ever could. To be seen as a company people are proud to be part of — that means everything,” Ponce-Garcia said.

The company said its sustainability programs, including waste management, water stewardship and community wellbeing initiatives, have helped strengthen consumer confidence and long-term brand credibility.

Ponce-Garcia noted that value goes beyond affordability and is rooted in delivering quality products and maintaining relevance in consumers' daily lives.

“We believe value is built by consistently delivering what people expect, showing up in ways that are reliable, relevant, and part of daily life. That's what allows Coca-Cola to be not just a product, but part of everyday moments, shared meals, celebrations, and simple, everyday connections,” she said.

The awards are presented by Synergy Market Research + Strategic Consultancy in partnership with YouGov and are based on consumer perceptions of brand reputation, value and sentiment.

For Coca-Cola Philippines, the dual recognition reinforces its commitment to earning consumer trust while continuing to deliver value through its products, sustainability efforts and community programs.