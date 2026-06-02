Sleep Alley bids farewell after passing of band member Aly

OPM band Sleep Alley has announced the passing of its band member and close friend, Aly, while also revealing that the group will officially come to an end in her honor.

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, the band described Aly as the heart and soul of Sleep Alley, crediting her music, creativity, and friendship for shaping not only the group’s journey but also the lives of their listeners.

The remaining members said Aly’s influence would continue to live on through the songs they created together and the people she inspired over the years.

Following her death, the band decided to close the chapter on Sleep Alley, calling it part of Aly’s legacy. They said the decision reflects the memories, music, and experiences they shared as a group.

The band also expressed gratitude to fans who supported them throughout the years by attending shows, listening to their music, and believing in their work. They thanked supporters for being part of their journey and for embracing Aly and her contributions.

The statement concluded with a touching tribute to their late bandmate, thanking her for the music, friendship and memories she leaves behind.