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No majority on second day

Senators from the Minority block are seen to attend the Senate Session at the Plenary Hall on Tuesday, 2 June, 2026 in Pasay City. For the second day, no members from the Majority block, and presiding officer are seen to attend the session. Senator Kiko Pangilinan, in an ambush interview, said that the Majority Bloc will not attend the Session in Pasay City today, in a message relayed to him. The members of the minority bloc on the other hand have vacated the Session Hall to proceed with a caucus.| Aram Lascano
Senators from the Minority block are seen to attend the Senate Session at the Plenary Hall on Tuesday, 2 June, 2026 in Pasay City. For the second day, no members from the Majority block, and presiding officer are seen to attend the session. Senator Kiko Pangilinan, in an ambush interview, said that the Majority Bloc will not attend the Session in Pasay City today, in a message relayed to him. The members of the minority bloc on the other hand have vacated the Session Hall to proceed with a caucus.| Aram Lascano
Senators from the Minority block are seen to attend the Senate Session at the Plenary Hall on Tuesday, 2 June, 2026 in Pasay City. For the second day, no members from the Majority block, and presiding officer are seen to attend the session. Senator Kiko Pangilinan, in an ambush interview, said that the Majority Bloc will not attend the Session in Pasay City today, in a message relayed to him. The members of the minority bloc on the other hand have vacated the Session Hall to proceed with a caucus.| Aram Lascano Aram Lascano
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Senators from the Minority block are seen to attend the Senate Session at the Plenary Hall on Tuesday, 2 June, 2026 in Pasay City. For the second day, no members from the Majority block, and presiding officer are seen to attend the session. Senator Kiko Pangilinan, in an ambush interview, said that the Majority Bloc will not attend the Session in Pasay City today, in a message relayed to him. The members of the minority bloc on the other hand have vacated the Session Hall to proceed with a caucus.| Aram Lascano
Senators from the Minority block are seen to attend the Senate Session at the Plenary Hall on Tuesday, 2 June, 2026 in Pasay City. For the second day, no members from the Majority block, and presiding officer are seen to attend the session. Senator Kiko Pangilinan, in an ambush interview, said that the Majority Bloc will not attend the Session in Pasay City today, in a message relayed to him. The members of the minority bloc on the other hand have vacated the Session Hall to proceed with a caucus.| Aram Lascano
MIGZ ZUBIRI
KIKO PANGILINAN
RISA HONTIVEROS
PING LACSON, ERWIN TULFO
Senators from the Minority block are seen to attend the Senate Session at the Plenary Hall on Tuesday, 2 June, 2026 in Pasay City. For the second day, no members from the Majority block, and presiding officer are seen to attend the session. Senator Kiko Pangilinan, in an ambush interview, said that the Majority Bloc will not attend the Session in Pasay City today, in a message relayed to him. The members of the minority bloc on the other hand have vacated the Session Hall to proceed with a caucus.| Aram Lascano
ERWIN TULFO, LITO LAPID
RAFFY TULFO
Senators from the Minority block are seen to attend the Senate Session at the Plenary Hall on Tuesday, 2 June, 2026 in Pasay City. For the second day, no members from the Majority block, and presiding officer are seen to attend the session. Senator Kiko Pangilinan, in an ambush interview, said that the Majority Bloc will not attend the Session in Pasay City today, in a message relayed to him. The members of the minority bloc on the other hand have vacated the Session Hall to proceed with a caucus.| Aram Lascano
Senators from the Minority block are seen to attend the Senate Session at the Plenary Hall on Tuesday, 2 June, 2026 in Pasay City. For the second day, no members from the Majority block, and presiding officer are seen to attend the session. Senator Kiko Pangilinan, in an ambush interview, said that the Majority Bloc will not attend the Session in Pasay City today, in a message relayed to him. The members of the minority bloc on the other hand have vacated the Session Hall to proceed with a caucus.| Aram Lascano
RISA HONTIVEROS, PING LACSON, TITO SOTTO
JV EJERCITO
RISA HONTIVEROS
WIN GATCHALIAN, KIKO PANGILINAN, JV EJERCITO
WIN GATCHALIAN, KIKO PANGILINAN
Senators from the Minority block are seen to attend the Senate Session at the Plenary Hall on Tuesday, 2 June, 2026 in Pasay City. For the second day, no members from the Majority block, and presiding officer are seen to attend the session. Senator Kiko Pangilinan, in an ambush interview, said that the Majority Bloc will not attend the Session in Pasay City today, in a message relayed to him. The members of the minority bloc on the other hand have vacated the Session Hall to proceed with a caucus.| Aram Lascano
PING LACSON
LITO LAPID
WIN GATCHALIAN
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