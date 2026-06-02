No majority on second day

Senators from the Minority block are seen to attend the Senate Session at the Plenary Hall on Tuesday, 2 June, 2026 in Pasay City. For the second day, no members from the Majority block, and presiding officer are seen to attend the session. Senator Kiko Pangilinan, in an ambush interview, said that the Majority Bloc will not attend the Session in Pasay City today, in a message relayed to him. The members of the minority bloc on the other hand have vacated the Session Hall to proceed with a caucus.| Aram Lascano

Senators from the Minority block are seen to attend the Senate Session at the Plenary Hall on Tuesday, 2 June, 2026 in Pasay City. For the second day, no members from the Majority block, and presiding officer are seen to attend the session. Senator Kiko Pangilinan, in an ambush interview, said that the Majority Bloc will not attend the Session in Pasay City today, in a message relayed to him. The members of the minority bloc on the other hand have vacated the Session Hall to proceed with a caucus.| Aram Lascano Aram Lascano











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