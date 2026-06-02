Must-watch picks for June

Disney+ is rolling out a diverse slate of premieres, returning favorites, documentaries and live events throughout June. Here are some of the biggest titles arriving this month.

Doctor on the Edge (1 June)

The new Hulu Original centers on acclaimed plastic surgeon Do Jiui, who is reassigned to a remote island as a public health doctor. Struggling with a deep fear of the sea, he finds himself caught up in unsettling mysteries and unexpected relationships.

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid Season 2 (1 June)

Ariel returns for more underwater adventures as she and her friends discover the enchanting Crystal World and embark on imaginative new journeys.

Disney Jr. Play Break: Shorts (4 June)

Young viewers can sing, dance and play along with familiar Disney Jr. characters in this interactive short-form series.

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (5 June)

The Japanese pop group travels across North America, splitting into teams to explore local culture and scenic destinations throughout the Rocky Mountains.

Chibiverse Season 4 (6 June)

The animated crossover series returns with more mashups, surprises, musical moments and adventures featuring beloved Disney characters.

Locker Diaries: Phineas and Ferb (6 June)

Phineas and Ferb head back to school, turning everyday locker-room moments into fun-filled escapades.

Dragon Striker (10 June)

This fantasy sports animation follows a talented young boy who discovers his extraordinary abilities and enrolls in a prestigious academy where magic and competition collide.

The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows (10 June)

A behind-the-scenes special showcases the creative minds who helped bring Disney’s newest tropical-inspired resort destination to life.

Bonnaroo Livestream (11–14 June)

Music fans can stream performances and festival highlights from the renowned four-day Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends (12 June)

New episodes continue the adventures of Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho as they use their inventions and teamwork to save the day.

A Spark Into a Flame: Hamilton & Hip Hop (16 June)

This documentary explores the influence of hip-hop on the creation of the award-winning musical Hamilton, featuring insights from artists and creatives involved in its success.

Banana Ball games (13–28 June)

Fans can catch several Banana Ball matchups throughout the month, including contests featuring the Savannah Bananas, Firefighters, Clowns and Party Animals.

Avatar: Fire and Ash (24 June)

The third installment in the Avatar saga returns audiences to Pandora as Jake Sully and his family confront new dangers and encounter the fierce Ash People.

Behind the Attraction Season 3 (24 June)

The documentary series takes viewers inside the making of Disney Cruise Line, revealing the stories and innovations behind the fleet’s most memorable experiences.

Adventure Time: Side Quests (29 June)

Finn and Jake return in a new animated adventure that revisits the magical Land of Ooo with fresh stories and familiar faces.

Also coming in this month is the Best of the World with Antoni Porowski, a film that follows the television personality as he explores Paris, London, Mexico City and New York in search of authentic local experiences. The streaming platform will also launch curated streaming channels dedicated to animated classics and Pixar favorites.