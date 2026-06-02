MASADA backs majority boycott, calls it ‘passive resistance’

“The situation is a stalemate, and it's now the turn of the majority to use passive resistance considering the awesome power of the executive now hovering over the Senate,” he added.

Ranque said passive resistance remains an enduring tool for social and political change, relying on the withdrawal of public consent to challenge what participants perceive as oppressive authority.

MASADA earlier denounced what it called a direct attack on the Philippine Senate, which it described as the last bastion of democracy in the country.

The group also cited the confrontation that took place in the Senate and claimed it had drawn international attention.

“The attack on the Philippine Senate will be recorded in the annals of history as a direct assault on the last bastion of democracy to enforce an arrest warrant issued by a foreign court,” Ranque said.

He added that it was ironic because President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., when he was still a senator, had described the Senate as an institution that protects democracy by serving as a check on executive power.

Ranque said that although President Marcos had denied ordering the operation, the incident had already caused damage and raised questions about the executive branch's role in enforcing actions related to the International Criminal Court.

He further claimed that the failed attempt to arrest Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa had thwarted what he described as a broader effort connected to the March 11, 2025 transfer of former President Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague, Netherlands, where he faces proceedings before the International Criminal Court over allegations of crimes against humanity.