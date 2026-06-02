Marcos leads NCR Brigada Eskwela kickoff in Navotas

The activity, spearheaded by Sonny Angara and the Department of Education, carried the theme “Bayanihan sa Paaralan” and aimed to mobilize communities, government agencies and private sector partners in creating a safe and conducive learning environment for students.

During the visit, Marcos inspected several school facilities, including the CCTV control room, reading nook and the Marcos Building, which was donated by his late father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr..

The President also joined the launch of the school's reading nook, a child-friendly learning space, where he read Jose Rizal's “Matsing at Pagong” to students alongside Angara.

Marcos later distributed stuffed toys to Grade 1 pupils, participated in classroom painting activities and observed the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Tara Basa program, which deploys student tutors to assist younger learners.

Also present during the event were Acting Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian and John Rey Tiangco, who expressed support for efforts to prepare schools for the opening of classes this month.

Last year, Marcos led the Brigada Eskwela kickoff in Malolos, Bulacan, where he directed improvements to school restroom facilities to benefit students, teachers and parents.