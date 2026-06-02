JV slams Senate no-show, calls canceled session a ‘boycott’

In an interview with DZRH, Ejercito said the Senate should have continued its work, stressing that conducting sessions is part of the chamber's constitutional duty.

The senator rejected suggestions that the absence was related to issues of Senate independence, claiming instead that it amounted to a "boycott" following the arrest of his brother, Jinggoy Estrada.

Ejercito said members of the minority bloc remained at the plenary hall until nearly 7 p.m. and were informed only around 6:30 p.m. that the session would no longer push through.

According to the senator, neither he nor other members of the minority were notified beforehand that the session would be canceled. He said they learned only later in the evening that proceedings would not take place.

Ejercito added that they heard a statement from Alan Peter Cayetano encouraging members of the minority to join what he described as a silent protest.

Asked whether Senate proceedings could begin without the majority bloc or the Senate president, Ejercito said Senate rules require the presence of the majority, noting that protocol also calls for representation from the minority before a session can commence.

Despite the developments, Ejercito said the minority bloc intends to continue attending Senate sessions until the chamber adjourns.