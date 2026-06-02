Human trafficking suspect arrested at NAIA upon return from Cambodia

The suspect, identified only as John, a 28-year-old resident of Los Baños, Laguna, was apprehended on 31 May in a joint operation involving the CIDG, PAOCC, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, the Department of Migrant Workers and the Bureau of Immigration.

Authorities said the arrest was based on a warrant issued by a court in La Trinidad, Benguet on 21 April for qualified trafficking in persons under Republic Act No. 9208, as amended by Republic Act No. 10364. No bail was recommended.

According to a report received by CIDG Director Robert AA Morico II, the suspect allegedly recruited an unemployed resident of Benguet with promises of a monthly salary of P70,000 and employment as a casino dealer in Cambodia.

Investigators said the victim traveled to Phnom Penh on 5 January 2026, where his passport was allegedly confiscated and his communications restricted. Instead of working in a casino, the victim was reportedly forced to work in a scam hub conducting illegal online operations involving investment, cryptocurrency, romance and phishing scams targeting Filipinos.

The victim escaped from the facility on 11 January and sought help from the Philippine Embassy in Phnom Penh. After receiving temporary shelter, he was repatriated to the Philippines on 23 January.

The incident was reported to the CIDG-Benguet Provincial Field Unit in February, leading to the filing of criminal charges before the Provincial Prosecutor's Office in La Trinidad.

Following the issuance of the arrest warrant, authorities monitored the suspect's movements until his arrival in the country.

Law enforcement officials said the arrest underscores the continued coordination among government agencies in combating human trafficking, dismantling recruitment networks and protecting Filipinos from exploitation abroad.