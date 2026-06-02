Evardone backs revival of coastal alliance with P1.5-M aid

The governor said the provincial government fully supports the initiative, emphasizing the need to protect marine resources and ensure their sustainability for future generations.

The alliance is composed of the municipalities of Lawaan, Balangiga, Giporlos, Quinapondan, Salcedo, Mercedes and Guiuan.

Formed to promote integrated coastal resource management, the group seeks to strengthen coastal protection, sustain fisheries and food security, encourage stakeholder participation in resource management and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for fishing communities.

Alliance members said the seven contiguous municipalities face common challenges in their shared fishing grounds, including declining fish catch caused by overfishing, habitat degradation, illegal fishing activities, the influx of transient fishers and the intrusion of commercial fishing vessels into municipal waters.

Officials expressed hope that the renewed partnership and provincial support will help address these threats while improving the long-term sustainability of marine resources and coastal livelihoods in Eastern Samar.