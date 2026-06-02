Ejercito weighs brotherhood against public service

Despite his personal feelings, Ejercito said legal proceedings must continue to allow the truth to come out and to ensure due process for the accused.

“We have to move forward with the law so that the truth will come out. It is also for the benefit of the accused, so it can be determined whether he is guilty or not,” he said. “In the end, justice must prevail because what is being discussed here is accountability and the people’s money.”

Ejercito admitted that reconciling family ties with his responsibilities as a senator was difficult, but stressed that public officials must uphold what is right.

Asked about Estrada’s arrest within Senate premises, Ejercito noted that similar situations had occurred in the past. He said Senate leaders previously objected to arrests inside the session hall while sessions were ongoing, but added that senators involved in such cases had voluntarily accompanied law enforcement officers.

The senator also voiced concern over the continuing tensions in the chamber, saying recent events have damaged the Senate’s image.

“I am saddened by what is happening to the Senate as an institution,” he said. “What we need now is to restore the public’s trust, honor and dignity of the Senate.”

Ejercito urged both the majority and minority blocs to work together to rebuild confidence in the institution and refocus on legislative priorities.