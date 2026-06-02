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Drake holds No. 1 as Olivia Rodrigo, Ella Langley mount Hot 100 challenge

Drake holds No. 1 as Olivia Rodrigo, Ella Langley mount Hot 100 challenge
Photo Courtesy of Billboard and Drake Instagram
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Canadian rap superstar Drake continued his dominance of the Billboard Hot 100 this week, holding on to the No. 1 spot for a second consecutive week with “Janice STFU.”

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Despite Drake's continued grip on the chart, new challengers are beginning to gain ground. Country star Ella Langley surged to No. 2 with “Choosin’ Texas,” while her track “Be Her” climbed to No. 3, making her one of the biggest movers on this week's ranking.

Meanwhile, pop star Olivia Rodrigo entered the race with a strong debut as “The Cure” opened at No. 5, generating immediate buzz among fans and industry observers.

Drake remained a major force throughout the Top 10, with “Shabang” at No. 4, “Ran to Atlanta” featuring Future and Molly Santana at No. 6, and “Whisper My Name” at No. 9.

The latest chart performance underscores Drake's continued influence on the music industry. However, with Langley's rapid ascent and Rodrigo's highly anticipated debut, the competition at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 appears to be intensifying.

Whether either artist can unseat Drake in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but the battle for the chart's top spot is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched storylines in music.

Drake
Billboard Hot 100
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