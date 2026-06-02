'Banana?' No, Minionese: Minions & Monsters to feature 15-minute scene spoken entirely in Minion language

The Minions are bringing their nonsense-filled language to the spotlight once again, but this time, for much longer than fans might expect.

The upcoming animated film Minions & Monsters is set to feature a 15-minute stretch spoken entirely in Minionese, the playful made-up language known for its random words, silly sounds and chaotic charm.

The unusual creative choice was recently teased, instantly catching the attention of longtime fans of the franchise.

Known for stealing scenes with their unpredictable humor, the yellow sidekicks have mostly spoken in short bursts throughout previous films.

Moreover, dedicating an extended sequence solely to Minionese marks a bold move, allowing audiences to experience the Minions’ world in a way never seen before.

Despite the language being mostly gibberish, Minionese has become one of the franchise’s most recognizable trademarks, often blending words from different languages into comedic moments that somehow still make sense to viewers.

As Enthusiams builds for Minions & Monsters, fans online are already wondering whether the lengthy Minion-only sequence will become the film’s funniest surprise or leave moviegoers unintentionally saying “banana” on the way home.