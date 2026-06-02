Anna Kendrick takes the director’s chair for 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'

Anna Kendrick is set to direct the film adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, bringing a fresh momentum to one of Netflix's most anticipated literary projects.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel, the story follows againg Hollywood icon Evelyn Hugo as she recounts the untold truths behind her rise to fame, seven marriages and deeply personal love story kept hidden from the public eye.

Kedrick’s involvement signals a new creative direction for the adaptation, which has remained in development since Netflix secured the rights to the novel.

While the actress is widely known for here performance in films such as Pitch Perfect and A Simple Favor, she has also begun carving out a career behind the camera after directing the critically praised thriller Woman of the Hour.

Fans of the novel have long waited updates on the project, with online discussions often centered on rea casting for the glamorous yet mysterious Evelyn Hugo.

Despite growing excitement, Netflix has yet to announce official casting details or a release timeline.

The adaptation remains one of the streaming platform’s closely watched projects, especially among readers eager to see the fan-favorite novel brough to life on screen.