The Rose teases Phl return with new Asia tour

South Korean indie rock band The Rose has sparked excitement among fans after announcing its upcoming 2026 Asia tour, ROSETOPIA.

Concert organizer HYLIVE shared a teaser on social media, revealing that the tour will make stops in Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Taiwan, with more details expected to be announced soon.

Dates and venues have yet to be unveiled.

The Rose is known for hits such as "She’s in the Rain," "Red" and "Back to Me." The quartet has built a strong following worldwide through its blend of rock, pop, and emotional storytelling.