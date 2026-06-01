Senate drama worsens investor sentiment

“I think the red light would be more antics like what happened in the Senate. Because, I mean, here we are in a time of political and economic difficulty,” he said.

“[W]hat little investment there may [be], whether local or foreign, this doesn't help. I mean, on the one hand, we have yet to face what we're supposed to do, which is [to] have accountability for the flood control [scandal],” he added.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has shown a generally pessimistic outlook among both businesses and consumers since October last year. Even before the onset of the Middle East conflict, BSP surveys indicated that business and consumer confidence remained subdued as concerns over the flood control scandal continued to weigh on sentiment.

Foreign direct investments (FDIs), or investments made by foreign companies and individuals in Philippine businesses, fell to pandemic-era lows in 2025 amid concerns over governance, reflecting growing investor caution.

Cu-Unjieng said recent developments involving the Senate could bring the economy closer to a metaphorical “red light” scenario, wherein mounting political and economic headwinds become severe enough to slow growth and require urgent policy action.

On 13 May, shots were reportedly fired near the Senate complex as Vice President Sara Duterte’s articles of impeachment were set to be transmitted to the chamber. Reports also indicated that a warrant from the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa over alleged crimes against humanity was expected to be served on the same day.

Although the government denied reports of an attempted coup, Cu-Unjieng said the mere fact that gunfire was associated with the Senate was enough to create damaging perceptions among potential investors.

“If you're not used to our old drama, or OA style of politics, and you hear multiple gunshots in a [hall of] legislature, anybody else thinks there's a coup attempt. And so that's the optics,” he said.

“It's not, ‘they're just chasing each other.’ No, it's usually a coup attempt.”

Global analytics firm BMI flagged the political headwinds faced by the country, including the recent leadership shake-up in the Senate, with Duterte-allied Alan Peter Cayetano taking over the Senate Presidency, combined with a lack of success in holding corrupt officials accountable, may precipitate further political unrest and worsen the country’s already grim economic outlook

Cu-Unjieng likewise highlighted the lingering impact of the still-unresolved flood control scandal, which state officials said shaved approximately 1.1 percentage points off 2025 economic growth as investigations disrupted public infrastructure spending and weakened investor confidence.

“[I]f the bulk of your investments are infrastructure-related, franchise-related, utility-related, then who the regulator is or the grantor is very important. And this kind of, ‘Where are we going? How is this going to play out?’ It doesn't make you stop, but it makes you pause,” he said.

Last week, Senator Jinggoy Estrada was charged with graft and plunder over allegations involving the misuse of public funds intended for flood control projects in Bulacan. The Office of the Ombudsman has also indicated that additional cases are being prepared against Senators Rodante Marcoleta, Joel Villanueva, and Francis “Chiz” Escudero over their alleged involvement in the controversy.

BMI noted that Escudero, Villanueva, and Estrada — all allegedly linked to the ongoing flood control scandal — voted in favor of Cayetano, adding that his leadership may intensify already elevated political frictions.