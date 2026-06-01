PNP confirms recovery of 1,400 human bone fragments in Taal

During a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP-FG Director Col. Pierre Paul Carpio said authorities have so far conducted 134 disaster victim identification operations and processed around 2,000 pieces of evidence, including human and animal bones, artifacts and personal effects recovered from the lake.

Carpio said all recovered remains underwent medico-legal examination, radiographic imaging, dental examination, anthropological analysis and DNA testing to help identify possible victims.

However, he noted that identifying the remains remains difficult because of the condition of the bones and the environment in Taal Lake.

According to Carpio, minerals present in the lake, including magnesium, aluminum and sodium, accelerate the deterioration and fragmentation of bones. Water temperatures ranging from 29 to 35 degrees Celsius also promote microbial activity, which can degrade DNA evidence.

Despite these challenges, Carpio said forensic teams have adopted a comprehensive testing approach by examining different portions of recovered bones to maximize the chances of obtaining viable DNA profiles.

The PNP is also considering seeking assistance from foreign laboratories, particularly in Japan, as well as experts from the University of the Philippines, to support the identification process.

Authorities are investigating whether the recovered remains are linked to the case of the missing sabungeros who disappeared between 2021 and 2022.