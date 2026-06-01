PNOC lands 21,000-MT LPG cargo, expands reserves

The shipment was sourced from Enterprise Port in Texas, United States, and procured through Trafigura Pte. Ltd. on April 13 under the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Emergency Energy Security Program.

“Through proactive action, we secured 21,000 metric tons of LPG that will reinforce our national reserves and help maintain a steady supply across the country,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

“More importantly, this means greater assurance for Filipino families, small businesses, and communities that depend on LPG for their daily needs,” she added.

Ahead of the shipment’s arrival, PNOC made the LPG supply available to qualified industry partners to support efficient distribution across the country.

The additional supply comes as developments in the Middle East continue to affect global energy markets. The larger LPG reserve is expected to help ensure a stable supply and strengthen the country’s energy security.

PNOC is responsible for procuring LPG reserves, while its subsidiary, PNOC Exploration Corp., is tasked with securing diesel supply.