Palace praises Jinggoy surrender, denies political deal

“Maganda ang ginawa ni Senator Jinggoy na siya ay boluntaryong sumuko at hindi na pinahirapan ang mga law enforcers, hindi tulad ng nangyayari ngayon kay Senator Bato. Yan po ang dapat ginagawa ng isang taong alam niya na may valid warrant of arrest,” Castro said in a Palace ambush interview.

However, Castro dismissed Estrada’s allegation that he had been encouraged to transfer to the Senate minority bloc in exchange for avoiding arrest.

“His name was already mentioned during the Senate and House of Representatives investigations. He was even invited to the ICI (Independent Commission for Infrastructure) and was included in the partial report of Senator Lacson. Kaya hindi masasabi na ito ay patungkol sa pagbuo ng Majority 13,” Castro said.

“So, hindi masasabi na ang kaso ay madi-dismiss nang dahil lamang sa paglipat niya sa minority. It would be unfair to the Filipino people if that would be the reason not to pursue a case in which he is allegedly involved, particularly the flood control mess,” she added.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, under the chairmanship of Sen. Panfilo Lacson, earlier issued a partial committee report linking Sens. Jinggoy Estrada, Joel Villanueva and Francis “Chiz” Escudero, as well as former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., several lawmakers and Department of Public Works and Highways officials to the flood control controversy.

During the hearings, witnesses and former DPWH officials alleged that lawmakers and agency officials received kickbacks and commissions, known as “allocables,” from allegedly substandard or ghost flood control projects.

Castro also rejected claims that Malacañang was behind efforts to influence Senate politics or target members of the bloc led by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano.

“It is the other way around. They are the ones with issues, not the Executive Department. The cases have undergone due process,” she said.

“The Office of the Ombudsman is not under the Office of the President. It is an independent constitutional body, and it was the one that recommended the filing of charges before the Sandiganbayan. The Department of Justice, as well, is not being dictated by the Executive,” Castro added.