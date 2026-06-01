NBI summons 4 in Bato’s Senate 'escape' probe

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said subpoenas have been issued to suspended Senate Sergeant-at-Arms chief Mao Aplasca, Pasay City Police Chief Joselito De Sesto, Sen. Robin Padilla’s deputy chief of staff Jean Robles, and Padilla’s uncle, Virgilio Cariño.

All four are expected to appear before NBI investigators this week.

The latest move is part of the bureau’s investigation into the events surrounding dela Rosa’s exit from the Senate in the early hours of May 14, shortly after a reported confrontation between Senate security personnel and NBI agents serving an arrest warrant linked to an International Criminal Court (ICC) case.

Matibag stressed that being subpoenaed does not automatically make a person a suspect.

“You are subpoenaed so you can shed light on the matter,” he said.

The NBI chief added that investigators would pursue other leads if any of the subpoenaed individuals fail to appear, noting that the bureau does not possess direct contempt powers.

“So that is what a subpoena is. When you receive one from the NBI, do not be afraid or think you are automatically an accused. You may be called as a witness or someone who can help clarify the matter,” Matibag went on.

Meanwhile, the NBI is also consulting with the Department of Justice (DOJ) on a possible subpoena for Nancy dela Rosa, the senator’s wife, over an alleged text message she reportedly sent to Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano after her husband departed from the Senate.

Matibag clarified that investigators are not seeking information about the senator’s whereabouts but instead want to verify the authenticity and context of the message cited by Cayetano.

Following dela Rosa’s exit, Cayetano publicly quoted a message allegedly from Nancy dela Rosa apologizing for the “confusion and havoc” caused by the senator’s “escape” and explaining that he left because he believed his continued stay at the Senate posed risks to others.

Dela Rosa remains at large after the ICC publicized an arrest warrant against him on 11 May in connection with alleged crimes against humanity tied to the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign.

Prosecutors have identified the former Philippine National Police chief as an alleged indirect co-perpetrator of former President Rodrigo Duterte in killings linked to the bloody drug war conducted from 2016 to 2018.