Marcos, Rubio tackle trade, security

“Our exchange underscored our countries’ mutual commitment to strengthening the Phl-US alliance and addressing shared regional interests,” Marcos said.

According to a statement from US State Department spokesperson Thomas Pigott, Rubio and Marcos discussed a range of bilateral economic and security priorities, including efforts to advance peace and security in the South China Sea.

Rubio also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to developing the Luzon Economic Corridor and exploring ways to address energy challenges in the region.

He emphasized the strength of the United States-Philippines alliance and the continued close cooperation between the two countries as they commemorate 80 years of diplomatic relations and 75 years as allies in 2026.