'Makara: The Musical' returns to Proscenium Theater in June

A new run of Makara: The Musical opens at the Proscenium Theater in Rockwell Center, Makati City on 6 and 7 June, following a sold-out engagement earlier this year.

The original Filipino musical tells the story of a woman whose gaze carries a deadly curse. Set in a community that lives under the shadow of a local legend, the production examines how people respond when myth begins to affect their daily lives.

The title draws inspiration from mythology. According to Studio A Productions, Makara takes cues from Medusa, the figure from Greek mythology known for her crown of snakes and petrifying gaze. The production also references the makara of Hindu mythology and Indian culture, a legendary sea creature whose name comes from Sanskrit and is associated with a sea animal or water monster.

The musical features Cherry Morena in the title role. The cast also includes Abbey Romero, Eunice Somintac, Cary Faith Rodolfo, Jeremy Manite, Nicollo Salino Gutierrez, Rea Farrah Era, Primitivo Moscare Jr., Jimson Charl Buenagua, Aina Rhycel Salazar, Japee Cagalanan, Chloe Jackson and Emi Felix. Jef Albea directs the production, while Danna Bernardino serves as writer and producer.

About the production

Makara is one of the latest works from Studio A Productions, an independent theater company that focuses on original Filipino material. Instead of staging licensed international titles, the company develops its own stories, many of which draw from folklore, suspense and supernatural themes.

Previous Studio A productions include Salve, Bisita, Tulog Na, Gising Na, Tagabantay, Sigbin, Ang Pangalawang Bisita and Kaning Itim. The company has built a catalog largely centered on horror and fantasy narratives.

Performance schedule

The June run consists of three performances: 6 June at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and 7 June at 7:30 p.m. All performances will take place at the Proscenium Theater in Makati City. The production is recommended for audiences aged 10 and above. Tickets are available at www.studioashows.com.