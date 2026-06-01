Jinggoy seeks dismissal of plunder, graft charges

“These are not mere technicalities. I firmly believe that I am entitled to avail myself of the remedies available under the law, including the filing of a motion for reconsideration, especially considering that I received a copy of the Ombudsman Resolution on the plunder case only on Friday evening,” Estrada said.

The Ombudsman charged Estrada and several co-accused over the alleged receipt of P573 million in kickbacks from flood control projects in 2025.

Estrada and former DPWH chief Manuel Bonaoan earlier posted bail for the graft case, while the Sandiganbayan has yet to issue a warrant for the non-bailable plunder charge.