Fuel rates tumble as diesel drops over P9/L

Biggest cut

Kerosene is forecast to register the biggest cut at P10.86 per liter.

Following the adjustment, the estimated retail price range for RON (research octane number, or octane level indicating fuel stability) 97/100 gasoline is expected to settle between P76.22 and P104.74 per liter.

RON 95 gasoline is projected to range from P68.64 to P96.98 per liter, while RON 91 gasoline is estimated at P67.64 to P95.05 per liter.

For diesel products, the estimated retail price range is expected to be between P67.14 and P85.32 per liter, while Diesel Plus is projected to range from P74.87 to P89.24 per liter.

Meanwhile, kerosene prices are expected to range from P100.04 to P129.14 per liter after the rollback takes effect.