Drugs-linked bank accounts stay frozen

The appellate court said the petitioners were unable to present adequate evidence showing that the funds coursing through the accounts were derived from lawful activities.

Passing through

Authorities identified the accounts as alleged “pass-through” accounts used to move proceeds from the manufacture and trafficking of illegal drugs.

The case arose from a civil forfeiture petition filed by the Anti-Money Laundering Council, which sought to preserve the assets while the government pursues its claim that the funds are linked to unlawful drug operations.

The CA also dismissed arguments that the government had failed to prosecute the case diligently.

The court noted that the petitioners themselves waited nearly a decade before seeking to have the asset preservation order discharged.

With the appellate court’s ruling, the freeze on the disputed bank accounts will remain in force pending the resolution of the civil forfeiture proceedings.