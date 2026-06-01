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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (02 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: This will be a joyful day filled with love. Take the opportunity to show your true feelings.

Health: Pay attention to proper nutrition to maintain your strength and vitality.

Career: A new idea may lead to success. Do not be afraid to try something new.

Wealth: A good day for financial planning. Make sure to save for the future.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 8

Advice: Place a clock in the study area to help develop a student’s sense of time and responsibility.

OX

Love: Being open-minded with your partner will help prevent misunderstandings.

Health: Avoid excessive stress and find time to rest.

Career: Your day will be productive if you focus on important tasks.

Wealth: Be careful with impulsive spending. It is better to set aside a budget.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Use the dragon and phoenix symbol in the home of newlyweds. It is considered the ultimate couple luck charm in Feng Shui.

TIGER

Love: There is a possibility of a new romance for singles. Be open to meeting new people.

Health: Set aside time for exercise to maintain your energy and vitality.

Career: Your hard work will be noticed by your boss. Continue your dedication.

Wealth: A good business or job opportunity may come your way.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Place a pair of red candles on the altar during the new moon to encourage passion and renewed commitment.

RABBIT

Love: Appreciating the little things will strengthen your relationship.

Health: Relax and avoid overthinking to prevent stress.

Career: Staying calm and composed will help you overcome any challenge.

Wealth: Be careful with transactions involving money.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Avoid placing family photos in the bedroom. A married couple’s room is considered a sacred space meant for the two of them.

DRAGON

Love: Do not be afraid to express your feelings. Honesty is the key to a strong relationship.

Health: Stay away from junk food and eat nutritious meals.

Career: A new project will come your way and bring success.

Wealth: Proper money management will provide security for the future.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Use essential oils such as ylang-ylang or rose in a diffuser to help activate sensual chi and strengthen bonding moments.

SNAKE

Love: A long-term relationship may experience renewed energy and excitement.

Health: Pay attention to your health and do not ignore your body’s signals.

Career: A good opportunity may come your way. Be ready to take advantage of it.

Wealth: Starting a small investment may grow in the future.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 8 a.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 4

Advice: Keep a light or lamp in the southwest corner of the bedroom to help warm the love energy between spouses.

HORSE

Love: Your day will be romantic and filled with happiness. Take advantage of it by spending quality time with your loved one.

Health: Set aside time for self-care to maintain positive energy.

Career: Your leadership skills may shine today. Show what you are capable of.

Wealth: A good day to learn new ways of growing your wealth.

Lucky guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 7

Advice: For a lasting marriage, use a square or rectangular bed. Avoid round beds as they symbolize a never-ending cycle of conflict.

GOAT

Love: Supporting your partner’s dreams will strengthen your relationship.

Health: Maintain a balanced lifestyle to avoid excessive fatigue.

Career: A new opportunity may come your way. Stay alert.

Wealth: Do not rush decisions involving major expenses.

Lucky guide

Direction: North

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 8

Advice: Place fresh flowers in the living room every Friday. Like love, they should always be fresh and cared for.

MONKEY

Love: Being cautious with a new acquaintance will help you avoid unexpected problems.

Health: Avoid staying up too late so your energy will not decline.

Career: A positive change may happen in your work.

Wealth: A good day to start a new investment.

Lucky guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 6

Advice: Avoid placing water elements such as aquariums or fountains in the bedroom. They may cause emotional instability in a relationship.

ROOSTER

Love: Showing appreciation to your partner will deepen your relationship.

Health: Be mindful of what you eat to avoid negative effects on your body.

Career: A new job opportunity may bring positive changes.

Wealth: Set aside time to build a stronger financial plan.

Lucky guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Wear blue or green every Monday. These colors help create a smooth start to the week and promote emotional calm.

DOG

Love: Being honest about your feelings will help maintain trust in your relationship.

Health: Be more active to maintain good health.

Career: A new responsibility is coming your way. Do not be afraid to face it.

Wealth: A good day to review your financial goals.

Lucky guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 noon

Color: Beige

Number: 9

Advice: Place wind chimes in the southwest or northeast window. Their sound is believed to attract positive energy and good fortune.

PIG

Love: The day will be happier if you spend time with your family and loved ones.

Health: Avoid excessive stress and find time to relax.

Career: A new opportunity may come your way. Be ready to take advantage of it.

Wealth: Be careful with your expenses and make sure you stay within your budget.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: Keep hallways and corners well lit. Darkness acts as an energy trap, so allow the flow of chi to shine brightly.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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