Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: This will be a joyful day filled with love. Take the opportunity to show your true feelings.

Health: Pay attention to proper nutrition to maintain your strength and vitality.

Career: A new idea may lead to success. Do not be afraid to try something new.

Wealth: A good day for financial planning. Make sure to save for the future.

Lucky guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 8

Advice: Place a clock in the study area to help develop a student’s sense of time and responsibility.