Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: This will be a joyful day filled with love. Take the opportunity to show your true feelings.
Health: Pay attention to proper nutrition to maintain your strength and vitality.
Career: A new idea may lead to success. Do not be afraid to try something new.
Wealth: A good day for financial planning. Make sure to save for the future.
Lucky guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 8
Advice: Place a clock in the study area to help develop a student’s sense of time and responsibility.
OX
Love: Being open-minded with your partner will help prevent misunderstandings.
Health: Avoid excessive stress and find time to rest.
Career: Your day will be productive if you focus on important tasks.
Wealth: Be careful with impulsive spending. It is better to set aside a budget.
Lucky guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: Use the dragon and phoenix symbol in the home of newlyweds. It is considered the ultimate couple luck charm in Feng Shui.
TIGER
Love: There is a possibility of a new romance for singles. Be open to meeting new people.
Health: Set aside time for exercise to maintain your energy and vitality.
Career: Your hard work will be noticed by your boss. Continue your dedication.
Wealth: A good business or job opportunity may come your way.
Lucky guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Place a pair of red candles on the altar during the new moon to encourage passion and renewed commitment.
RABBIT
Love: Appreciating the little things will strengthen your relationship.
Health: Relax and avoid overthinking to prevent stress.
Career: Staying calm and composed will help you overcome any challenge.
Wealth: Be careful with transactions involving money.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Avoid placing family photos in the bedroom. A married couple’s room is considered a sacred space meant for the two of them.
DRAGON
Love: Do not be afraid to express your feelings. Honesty is the key to a strong relationship.
Health: Stay away from junk food and eat nutritious meals.
Career: A new project will come your way and bring success.
Wealth: Proper money management will provide security for the future.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 9
Advice: Use essential oils such as ylang-ylang or rose in a diffuser to help activate sensual chi and strengthen bonding moments.
SNAKE
Love: A long-term relationship may experience renewed energy and excitement.
Health: Pay attention to your health and do not ignore your body’s signals.
Career: A good opportunity may come your way. Be ready to take advantage of it.
Wealth: Starting a small investment may grow in the future.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 to 8 a.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 4
Advice: Keep a light or lamp in the southwest corner of the bedroom to help warm the love energy between spouses.
HORSE
Love: Your day will be romantic and filled with happiness. Take advantage of it by spending quality time with your loved one.
Health: Set aside time for self-care to maintain positive energy.
Career: Your leadership skills may shine today. Show what you are capable of.
Wealth: A good day to learn new ways of growing your wealth.
Lucky guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 7
Advice: For a lasting marriage, use a square or rectangular bed. Avoid round beds as they symbolize a never-ending cycle of conflict.
GOAT
Love: Supporting your partner’s dreams will strengthen your relationship.
Health: Maintain a balanced lifestyle to avoid excessive fatigue.
Career: A new opportunity may come your way. Stay alert.
Wealth: Do not rush decisions involving major expenses.
Lucky guide
Direction: North
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 8
Advice: Place fresh flowers in the living room every Friday. Like love, they should always be fresh and cared for.
MONKEY
Love: Being cautious with a new acquaintance will help you avoid unexpected problems.
Health: Avoid staying up too late so your energy will not decline.
Career: A positive change may happen in your work.
Wealth: A good day to start a new investment.
Lucky guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 6
Advice: Avoid placing water elements such as aquariums or fountains in the bedroom. They may cause emotional instability in a relationship.
ROOSTER
Love: Showing appreciation to your partner will deepen your relationship.
Health: Be mindful of what you eat to avoid negative effects on your body.
Career: A new job opportunity may bring positive changes.
Wealth: Set aside time to build a stronger financial plan.
Lucky guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 3
Advice: Wear blue or green every Monday. These colors help create a smooth start to the week and promote emotional calm.
DOG
Love: Being honest about your feelings will help maintain trust in your relationship.
Health: Be more active to maintain good health.
Career: A new responsibility is coming your way. Do not be afraid to face it.
Wealth: A good day to review your financial goals.
Lucky guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 11 a.m. to 12 noon
Color: Beige
Number: 9
Advice: Place wind chimes in the southwest or northeast window. Their sound is believed to attract positive energy and good fortune.
PIG
Love: The day will be happier if you spend time with your family and loved ones.
Health: Avoid excessive stress and find time to relax.
Career: A new opportunity may come your way. Be ready to take advantage of it.
Wealth: Be careful with your expenses and make sure you stay within your budget.
Lucky guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Keep hallways and corners well lit. Darkness acts as an energy trap, so allow the flow of chi to shine brightly.