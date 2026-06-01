Cybercrime agencies complete tech training on rogue mobile signal defenses

Telecom giant Globe Telecom Inc. hosted a technical training session for state law enforcement and regulatory agencies to operationalize advanced tracking hardware aimed at intercepting mobile-based scams.

The workshop follows Globe's distribution of IMSI Catcher Detectors to government partners in March.

The technical deep dive was designed to help state authorities deploy the hardware during real-world enforcement operations against rogue cell sites used by scammers to send fraudulent text messages.

The session brought together representatives from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG).

Altaf Shaik, a cellular network security expert from Technische Universität Berlin, led the technical walkthrough.

Shaik detailed how text-scam syndicates exploit structural vulnerabilities in mobile networks and shared methods for detecting and neutralizing malicious transmitters.

"This is no longer just about having the tools," said Froi Castelo, Globe Group general counsel. "What matters is how effectively they are used, and that requires stronger coordination and a shared understanding of the threat landscape."

Company executives stressed that local tracking and detection are only the initial steps in securing digital networks.

"Detection is one part of it, but what really matters is what happens after," said Anton Bonifacio, Globe's chief AI, data, and information security officer. "If we can help teams better identify the source of these rogue signals and act on them faster, that’s where you start to see real impact."

The training session stressed the need for seamless cross-agency coordination, noting that synchronized information sharing allows field agents to respond quickly and adapt to increasingly sophisticated digital threats.