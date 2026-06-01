Angara leads oath-taking of 956 newly promoted educators in Caraga region

The ceremony, held at the Agusan National High School, covered promotees from Agusan del Norte, Butuan City, Cabadbaran City, Surigao City, and Surigao del Norte. The reclassified positions span Teachers I to VII, Master Teachers I to V, and School Principals I to IV.

"President Bongbong Marcos remains steadfast in supporting our educators, and this administration will continue to build a system that genuinely cares for the professional growth and welfare of the very people who make quality education possible," Angara said.

"And I think that is a powerful reminder to all of us that your years, even decades, of service will never go unnoticed and will never go unrewarded," the DepEd chief added.

The event highlights the institutional implementation of the ECP System, which was established pursuant to Executive Order No. 174, s. 2022 and DepEd Order No. 034, s. 2025 to provide public school teachers with clear advancement pathways while remaining in classroom roles.

During the ceremony, Angara also gave special recognition to 24 of the region's longest-serving teachers who have dedicated decades of service to Filipino learners.

The mass oath-taking serves as a major milestone for the region, reinforcing morale and signaling systemic support for stronger instructional leadership and improved learning outcomes.

Having served for 23 years, Bebechona Ancero of Melquiades N. Cagasaan Memorial Elementary School in Surigao City had fully intended to retire this year upon reaching the age of 60. However, her unexpected promotion from Teacher I to Teacher IV inspired her to defer retirement.

"Due to my recent promotion, I have decided to continue serving and make the most of this opportunity before retiring," Ancero said.

After facing three consecutive promotion rejections, Genebie Faith Sajolan of Tubod National High School in Surigao del Norte was promoted from Teacher III to Teacher VI. The ECP Program recognized her extensive volunteer work and unseen sacrifices, ultimately restoring her confidence and purpose as an educator.

"ECP did not just open a door for promotion– it opened a door for healing, validation, and renewed purpose. For a teacher who almost gave up, the ECP was enough to bring me back– not just to stay, but to continue serving with a heart that is once again whole, grateful, and inspired,” Sajolan said.

On 25 May, Angara also led the mass oath-taking of 1,559 promoted teachers and school heads from other schools division offices across the Caraga region.