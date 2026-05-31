VinFast names new chairman

VinFast Auto Ltd. has named Pham Nhat Quan Anh as chairman of its board of directors as the company enters another phase of global expansion.

The appointment took effect on 23 May 2026. Pham replaces Le Thi Thu Thuy, who will step down as chairwoman and board member of VinFast.

She will remain vice chairwoman of Vingroup, VinFast’s major shareholder, where she will handle key strategic priorities.

Pham currently serves as vice chairman and standing deputy general director at VinFast Trading and Production JSC.

VinFast said his appointment is intended to support the company’s growth plans as it continues to build its operations outside Vietnam.

He has been part of VinFast since February 2019 and has held senior roles across vehicle development, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service.

His previous posts include deputy general director of global sales, marketing and aftersales, and director of the planning, program coordination and quality inspection division.

Before joining VinFast, Pham served as deputy general director and deputy chief operating officer of Vinpearl Joint Stock Company from 2017 to 2019.

His work there covered operational management and strategic planning in the hospitality and services sectors.

Pham holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Singapore Management University.

“I am honored to assume the role of Chairman of the Board of VinFast,” Pham said. “VinFast has built a strong foundation over the past several years, and we remain focused on executing the Company’s long-term strategic priorities, advancing innovation, and continuing to strengthen our global operations and customer experience.”