UP law professor warns Senate against rushing remote attendance rule

Speaking in a radio interview, UP College of Law professor Paolo Tamase urged senators to exercise "self-restraint" as they debate proposals expanding remote participation, particularly amid political tensions surrounding the issue.

“Baka dapat tingnan din ng Senado, ano ba ‘yung magiging perception ng mamamayan,” Tamase said, adding that lawmakers should be the first to scrutinize their own actions before courts are asked to intervene.

The proposal, filed by Rodante Marcoleta, seeks to amend Senate rules to allow senators to attend and participate in sessions through teleconference or other electronic means for "justifiable reasons." Critics have linked the proposal to concerns involving lawmakers facing legal troubles or possible detention.

Tamase said detained senators would still need approval from courts or custodial authorities before they could participate remotely.

“Definitely kailangan pumayag ang Senado on the one hand na sumali ang isang nilang kasama via videoconference, pero kailangan din pumayag ang korte o kung sino mang ahensya na may kustodiya sa senador,” he said.

He cited the experience of former senator and now congresswoman Leila de Lima, whose requests for virtual participation during detention were subject to restrictions imposed by courts and detention authorities.

According to Tamase, Senate rules cannot compel agencies outside the legislative branch to allow detained lawmakers unrestricted communication with the outside world.

The professor also warned against creating the impression that lawmakers are receiving privileges unavailable to ordinary detainees.

“Baka lumabas may special treatment tayong binibigay,” he said.

The controversy intensified after minority senators staged a walkout during plenary deliberations this week, depriving the chamber of a quorum and forcing the adjournment of the session. Minority lawmakers accused the majority of attempting to fast-track Marcoleta's proposal despite questions over whether it had undergone proper committee review.

Beyond the procedural dispute, Tamase lamented what he described as the decline of institutional discourse in the Senate.

“Parang puro hurt feelings ng particular senators. Parang naging personal masyado,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions that legal training should be used as a measure of legislative competence.

“Mas importante ang sukatan kung may background ba itong tao sa pagsisilbi,” he said, noting that some of the country's most respected lawmakers were not lawyers.

The Senate is expected to continue deliberations on the proposed amendment when session resumes, with minority lawmakers indicating that the dispute could eventually be brought before the Supreme Court if procedural questions remain unresolved.