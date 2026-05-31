Tracking number

Even familiar celebrities can be mistaken for somebody else. One of the famous cast members of the American television sitcom Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004, shared in a recent Hollywood Reporter interview how it happened to her.

At the height of Friends’ popularity, Lisa Kudrow went to a restaurant and the waitress told the actress that she knew who she was.

“You are Dionne Warwick,” the Jerry’s Deli staff member exclaimed, referring to the Black singer who sang the famous song “That’s What Friends Are For,” E! Online reports.

Kudrow replied, “No, I’m not!” The 63-year-old felt confused about being mistaken for Warwick, she recalled to The Hollywood Reporter, laughing.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities are introducing an identification system for a growing segment of the population, not only to avoid mistaken identity.

The system involves using a unique digital number similar to a citizen ID. Twenty-nine numerals and English letters will be assigned to every humanoid robot manufactured in the country to identify its brand’s nationality, company, product model and serial number, representing the manufacturer, hardware parameters, intelligence level and factory filing records, China Daily reports.

The robot ID numbers and letters also reflect maintenance records and applications, as well as wear and tear and battery status.

“If the robot breaks down, we can check its operational logs and maintenance records through its unique ID to locate the malfunction, determine liability and carry out efficient maintenance,” said Liu Chuanhou, chief operating officer of Hubei Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center, which is leading the robot ID project.

China has more than 140 humanoid robot manufacturers, with shipments totaling 14,400 units, accounting for 84.7 percent of the global total, according to China Daily.