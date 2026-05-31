TNT sets finals rematch vs Ginebra  

Defending champion TNT punched a ticket back to the finals after finishing off Meralco in a nailbiter, 97-94, Game 6 win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup best-of-seven semifinals Sunday at the Ynares Center-Antipolo.

Jordan Heading came through with the biggest play of the ball game, completing a three-point play off a gutsy drive in the last 42.1 seconds to shatter a 94-94 deadlock.

The Bolts had a couple of opportunities to win the game and extend the best-of-seven series to a sudden death, but CJ Cansino’s desperate four-pointer just kissed the rim after bouncing off the glass. Jason Brickman was able to grab the offensive board but his three came up short as time expired.

Heading finished with 30 points on 9-of-13 field goal shooting to lead TNT to its fifth straight finals appearance and a best-of-seven title showdown rematch against Barangay Ginebra, which also eliminated Rain or Shine in six games.

“Nothing changed. Sometimes the results differ but the work remains the same. You just gotta stick with it and its just about winning basketball, that’s all that matters,” said Heading, who was perfect from the foul line in five attempts.

Game 1 of the finals is on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

TNT import Chris McCullough had 22 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out with 3:23 left in the game. Calvin Oftana had 12 markers for the Tropang 5G.

TNT saw its 94-88 advantage erased after Meralco scored six unanswered points, capped by a game-tying drive by Cliff Hodge with 1:48 left.

Patric Gardner paced the Bolts with 32 points and 13 rebounds, Chris Newsome had 15 markers while Bong Quinto finished with 14 points.