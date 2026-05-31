Spurs dethrone Thunder, book NBA Finals showdown with Knicks

The Thunder leaned heavily on two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with a game-high 35 points. However, Oklahoma City struggled to find consistent offensive support as San Antonio took control in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs broke open a tight contest with a barrage of three-pointers in the final period. Rookie Dylan Harper contributed key baskets down the stretch, while De'Aaron Fox provided steady leadership in crucial possessions as San Antonio protected its lead.

Oklahoma City mounted several late rallies behind Gilgeous-Alexander, trimming the deficit to six points with less than two minutes remaining. But missed opportunities and timely Spurs defense prevented the Thunder from completing a comeback.

The victory caps one of the league's most dramatic one-year turnarounds. Just a season ago, San Antonio finished near the bottom of the Western Conference. With a healthy Wembanyama leading a young and rapidly improving roster, the Spurs have now returned to the NBA's biggest stage.

San Antonio will face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, marking the first Finals meeting between the franchises since 1999, when the Spurs captured the championship behind Tim Duncan. Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday in San Antonio.