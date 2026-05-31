Shen Yue and Dylan Wang: What really happened?

Chinese actors Shen Yue and Dylan Wang (Wang Hedi) became the center of a heated online controversy in late May after an episode of the variety show The Inn 2026 (also known as Dear Inn or My Dear Inn) aired.

What triggered the drama

The controversy unfolded during the finale episode, which aired on 22 May, when the cast exchanged playful awards as part of a lighthearted activity.

Shen Yue presented Dylan Wang with an award titled “Best You’re Just Wang Hedi” (or “You’re Just Dylan Wang Award”), which many viewers interpreted as mocking and disrespectful, especially since other cast members received positive titles. The phrase “Wang Hedi” was also punned as “Wang He-Low,” suggesting low status. Dylan’s “uncomfortable expression” was immediately noticeable on camera.

The situation worsened when Shen Yue mentioned during her speech that “we do have a group chat, but you’re not in it.”

This led to rumors that Dylan was being “ostracized” or excluded by the cast.

Dylan Wang’s response

In the early hours of 23 May, Dylan Wang posted on social media, admitting:

“Initially, I thought I was being overly sensitive, but after reading everyone’s comments, I feel truly uncomfortable.”

His studio later released a statement supporting Dylan, describing him as a responsible team member and noting that “being sensitive is not a weakness but shows good emotional awareness.”

Shen Yue’s public apology

Shen Yue quickly responded with a long public apology on Weibo on the same day. She explained that the award was meant as an inside joke to help Dylan relax and stop acting like a serious “responsible manager.” She wanted him to “enjoy being himself” — in her heart, “Wang Hedi” was already an “all-around award.”

Regarding the group chat, she clarified that it was created on 13 February and titled “Let’s Make a Small Group While the Boss Isn’t Here (4),” with Qin Lan, Xu Zhisheng, and others. The private chat was created to secretly organize a movie theater screening to surprise him and support his new film, Star River Entering a Dream, without him knowing or paying twice.

She apologized, saying, “I apologize to Wang Hedi. I overlooked his feelings.” She admitted she didn’t think enough about how her actions might affect him. She also shared screenshots of the group chat to prove it wasn’t meant to exclude or belittle him.

Current status

Fans are divided, with some supporting Dylan and understanding why he felt hurt, while others defend Shen Yue, believing the issue was exaggerated. Neither has confirmed a serious conflict, and many believe it was mainly caused by misunderstandings and online reactions.

Both artists’ management companies issued statements urging viewers to view the situation positively and avoid excessive online attacks. The controversy pushed the “Di-Yue CP” (Dylan-Shen Yue couple/friendship tag) straight to the hot searches on Weibo.

Their eight-year friendship

Shen Yue and Dylan Wang first became famous together, starring in the 2018 Chinese version of Meteor Garden, where they played the lead romantic pair. They have maintained a close, comfortable friendship for nearly eight years, interacting freely on television and behind the scenes.

This long-standing bond is why the controversy has disappointed many fans across Asia. The 2026 season of The Inn marks a new chapter for Dylan as he officially upgraded from butler to hotel owner, directly managing operations.