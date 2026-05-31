Seafarers group slams delays in release of maritime documents

“One student approached us and said his SO Number was not yet released since 2023. He told us that pinagpapasa-pasahan sila ng MARINA and Philippine Coast Guard,” Domingo said during the hearing.

She said the union has received numerous complaints from students and graduates who have already completed their academic requirements but remain unable to move forward because their documents have yet to be released.

According to UFS, the issue is not only affecting maritime cadets but also the shipping industry, which continues to face a shortage of qualified ship officers.

The group expressed hope that the Senate inquiry would help identify long-term solutions and accelerate the processing of SO Numbers for future Filipino seafarers.

For its part, a Maritime Industry Authority official acknowledged difficulties in consolidating maritime education requirements following the transfer of regulatory functions from the Commission on Higher Education to Maritime Industry Authority.

Under Republic Act No. 12021, or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, CHED was directed to transfer jurisdiction and regulatory functions over maritime education programs to MARINA.

MARINA now serves as the lead regulatory body for maritime education, training, and certification programs, including Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation and Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering, to ensure compliance with international standards such as the STCW Convention.