Rice on every table

There is something deeply comforting about seeing rice on every Filipino table.

For many families, a warm plate of rice is more than food. It is security. It is dignity. It is the quiet assurance that, at least for one more day, the family will not go hungry.

That is why public service becomes more meaningful when it reaches ordinary homes in practical and heartfelt ways.

Recently, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally came to Las Piñas to lead the distribution of rice assistance to 30,000 families under the Bawat Bayan Makikinabang program.

Held at the Aguilar Sports Complex, each family received the first of four tranches of 10 kilos of rice: a simple but important relief for many households facing the daily challenges of rising costs and uncertainty.