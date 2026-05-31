Remolona gets backing from MIC amid peso stance’ backlash

“It depends on how quickly it does that. If it does that in a measured way, then that might be okay,” Remolona said in a 23 May interview, referring to forecasts that the peso could weaken to P63.50 per dollar by August if oil supply disruptions persist.

“What we’re doing is trying to maintain orderly markets in the foreign exchange market, and we’re trying to prevent wild swings in the exchange rate,” the BSP chief added.

In a recent television interview, Cu-Unjieng defended Remolona’s remarks, describing the governor’s approach as “realistic and professional,” comparable to that of former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and other modern central bankers.

“What [Remolona]’s basically saying [is] we have to live with it trading within a range, which is what we do when it’s market forces,” he said.

“And when there’s excessive speculation up or down, we will smooth it. That’s all he said. He didn’t say, ‘I want P63.50.’ Read it.”

Latest BSP data showed foreign exchange reserves plunged to a 12-year low of $469 million in April, nearly four times lower than the $1.74 billion recorded at the end of March and the lowest level since 2014.