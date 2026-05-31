Green groups urge safer, eco-friendly Brigada Eskwela

“We encourage participants to prevent and reduce environmental pollutants during the Brigada Eskwela to keep everyone healthy and safe,” Tolentino said.

On 31 May, EcoWaste and the MARCEA Waste Workers’ Association joined students of Pinyahan Elementary School in repainting the school's gates and entrance walls.

Among the volunteers were residents affected by separate fires that destroyed hundreds of homes along NIA Road in March and April.

MARCEA Vice President Riza Santoyo said the activity provided an opportunity for residents to contribute to the community despite the hardships they recently endured.

“Sa gitna ng matinding pagsubok sa aming kinaharap dulot ng pagkasunog ng aming mga bahay ay naririto kami upang masayang tumulong sa paghahanda para sa maaliwalas na pagbabalik-eskwela,” Santoyo said.

As part of the campaign, the groups urged schools to avoid materials that may pose health risks, including plastic tarpaulins that could contain lead. They also encouraged proper waste segregation by separating recyclable, biodegradable, and non-biodegradable materials collected during cleanup activities.

According to the Department of Education, Brigada Eskwela will run from 1 to 5 June under the theme, “Bayanihan sa Paaralan: Nagkakaisa para sa Kaayusan at Kaalaman.”