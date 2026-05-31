DoTr denies station removal from MRT-7 route

Speculation had grown that the final station in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, would be removed following discussions between local government officials and transport authorities.

"The Department of Transportation wishes to clarify that the MRT-7 project will still operate with 14 stations, contrary to circulating reports that only 13 stations will push through," the agency said.

Officials reiterated that the San Jose del Monte station remains part of the railway network and has not been altered or removed from its approved alignment.

The mass transit line stretches from the North Avenue hub in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte.

DoTr cited that construction for the first 12 stations, ending at the Sacred Heart station in Caloocan, remains on track for a targeted operational launch in the second quarter of 2027.

Operations for the final two stations, Tala and San Jose del Monte, are scheduled to begin in 2028.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez expressed confidence in the mid-2027 timeline for the initial segment, citing significant structural progress during a recent interview on True FM.

Lopez said the overall progress across the first 12 stations has reached approximately 87 percent, with the segment spanning from Tandang Sora to the 12th station hovering at roughly 95 percent completion.