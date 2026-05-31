DILG undersecretary says sorry over encounter with Anilao mayor

According to Debuque, Mabilog allegedly replied, “I’m not with Rise; I’m with Gugma,” which she interpreted as a reference to local political groups. She clarified that she was referring to a DILG rice program and not politics.

The mayor also claimed Mabilog told her such concerns should be brought to his office through proper channels rather than discussed at the airport. She said she was surprised by the exchange, noting that local officials often take opportunities to raise concerns informally with national government officials.

Following Debuque's public account of the incident, Mabilog issued a statement apologizing and acknowledging that the matter could have been handled better.

“I sincerely apologize if my actions did not meet your expectations,” Mabilog said. “I do not feel the need to offer lengthy explanations or excuses. Instead, I view this as an opportunity to learn and to improve how I handle similar situations in the future.”

Mabilog said it would have been more appropriate to ask the mayor to submit her concerns in writing so they could be properly endorsed to the relevant DILG offices.

He explained that several of the issues raised were beyond the jurisdiction of the Office of the Undersecretary for Public Safety and would require coordination with other offices within the department.

“As a former mayor myself, I understand the situation and the difficulties faced by local chief executives in complying with various government requirements,” Mabilog said.

He encouraged Debuque to formally submit her concerns and assured her they would receive proper attention and consideration through official channels.

“If I said anything that offended or upset you, I sincerely apologize. It was never my intention to hurt or disrespect you,” he added.