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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (01 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Someone may show a sweeter side today, but take your time before opening your heart completely. 

Health: Your energy improves, though rest is still important. Listen to your body’s signals.

Career: A small task could turn into a bigger opportunity.

Wealth: Be mindful of impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

Advice: Place a small bowl of coins near your work area to attract stable opportunities and positive financial energy.

OX

Love: A calm conversation may strengthen your relationship and clear misunderstandings.

Health: You may feel physically strong today, but avoid skipping meals.

Career: Consistency is working in your favor. Continue building on your progress.

Wealth: A delayed financial matter may finally move forward.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Place a green plant near your workspace for stability and continuous growth.

TIGER

Love: Excitement surrounds your love life. Keep things genuine and avoid rushing emotions.

Health: Your energy is high today. Put it into productive activities.

Career: A fresh opportunity or idea may spark inspiration.

Wealth: A good decision made today could benefit you later.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 2

Advice: Carry a lucky charm or crystal for confidence and focus throughout the day.

RABBIT

Love: Your heart feels lighter and more open to meaningful connections.

Health: Emotional balance brings a healthier state of mind today.

Career: A clearer direction is appearing. Trust your instincts.

Wealth: A small but pleasant financial surprise may arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 6

Advice: Add soft-colored decor to your room for peace and emotional harmony.

DRAGON

Love: Strong emotions may appear today, but patience will keep things balanced.

Health: Avoid overworking yourself and make time for breaks.

Career: Leadership energy surrounds you. People may seek your guidance.

Wealth: Financial progress continues but avoid unnecessary risks.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Keep your workspace organized to invite clearer opportunities and success.

SNAKE

Love: Someone may appreciate your honesty and sincerity today.

Health: Balance your body and mind through rest and hydration.

Career: Strategic thinking gives you an advantage today.

Wealth: Gradual financial improvement is becoming visible.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Place a crystal or calming object near your desk for mental clarity.

HORSE

Love: Your confidence is attracting positive attention today.

Health: High energy surrounds you, but avoid pushing yourself too hard.

Career: Progress is accelerating and your efforts are gaining recognition.

Wealth: An opportunity connected to growth may appear.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Keep your entrance area clean and bright to allow luck to flow freely.

GOAT

Love: Peaceful energy surrounds your relationships today.

Health: Rest and relaxation will help recharge you.

Career: Creative ideas may receive positive attention.

Wealth: Support may come from an unexpected source.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 7

Advice: Add comforting elements or soft lighting at home for emotional balance.

MONKEY

Love: A playful interaction may turn into something more meaningful.

Health: Stay active and avoid neglecting simple health routines.

Career: A chance to showcase your skills may appear.

Wealth: Extra income or a financial opportunity could arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Organize your wallet and remove unnecessary items to create space for prosperity.

ROOSTER

Love: Honest communication will strengthen connections today.

Health: Your energy feels stable and balanced.

Career: Recognition for previous work may come unexpectedly.

Wealth: A financial improvement may slowly develop.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Open windows for a few minutes to refresh the energy inside your home.

DOG

Love: Loyalty and trust become stronger themes in your relationships.

Health: You may feel lighter emotionally and physically.

Career: Your steady efforts are producing positive results.

Wealth: Financial stability continues to improve.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 5

Advice: Keep a small protective charm nearby for continued stability and peace.

PIG

Love: Joyful moments with loved ones may brighten your day.

Health: Your mind feels calm and refreshed today.

Career: A new idea could open unexpected opportunities.

Wealth: Positive financial energy surrounds you.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Add a gold accent or coin symbol in your workspace. 

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