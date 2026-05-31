Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Someone may show a sweeter side today, but take your time before opening your heart completely.

Health: Your energy improves, though rest is still important. Listen to your body’s signals.

Career: A small task could turn into a bigger opportunity.

Wealth: Be mindful of impulsive spending.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

Advice: Place a small bowl of coins near your work area to attract stable opportunities and positive financial energy.