DA revives El Niño task force as dry spell threat looms

DA spokesperson Arnel de Mesa said the task force, composed of agencies including the National Irrigation Administration and the Bureau of Soils and Water Management, is identifying vulnerable areas and preparing interventions for farmers and fisherfolk.

“El Niño is all about water management,” De Mesa said, noting that authorities are mapping areas likely to be affected and coordinating measures to minimize agricultural losses.

He said at least 15 areas, mostly in Luzon, are already experiencing moisture stress. Agricultural damage has surpassed P3 billion, particularly in rain-fed corn-producing areas.

“Almost the entire Luzon area is already showing dry conditions,” De Mesa said, citing rainfall monitoring data. While some parts of Mindanao continue to receive above-normal rainfall, several areas have begun showing declining precipitation levels.

Based on projections from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, El Niño could begin between July and August and persist until the first quarter of next year. Rain-fed farms and areas with limited irrigation are expected to be most vulnerable.

To lessen the impact, the DA has directed regional offices to preposition seeds, fertilizers, and other farm inputs, continue irrigation repairs, and distribute drought-tolerant crop varieties. The agency is also preparing solar-powered irrigation systems, insurance assistance, credit support, and cloud-seeding operations when necessary.

The DA estimates rice production could decline by as much as 700,000 metric tons, or about 3.5 percent of projected annual output, depending on the severity of El Niño.

Despite the potential losses, De Mesa said the government will continue selling rice at P20 per kilo through Kadiwa outlets, supported by ongoing palay procurement and sufficient rice inventories.

“The El Niño task force is always ready, but we can never be fully ready because it depends on the severity,” he said.