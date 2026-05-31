Biñan leads the way to heritage conservation efforts in Laguna

Biñan is an old settlement, founded as a town in the late sixteenth century. It was first ministered by the Augustinians and, by the end of that century, by the Dominicans, who built its first stone church sometime in the seventeenth century.

That church was badly damaged by the infamous 1880 earthquake and later had to be rebuilt by the Dominicans, who, after a long absence, took over the town from the secular clergy in 1891.

Soon after, the foundations for a new church were laid. Measuring 62 meters long and 27 meters wide, the church was begun by Fr. Rafael Fajol, parish priest from 1892 to 1895, and continued by Fr. Petronilo Aguado, parish priest from 1895 to 1898. However, construction was never completed because of the 1896 Philippine Revolution.

The present concrete church dates back to the late 1960s. In 2022, it was elevated as the Diocesan Shrine of San Isidro Labrador.