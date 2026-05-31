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Back to school free haircut

Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano
Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano
Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano Aram Lascano
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Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano
Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano
Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano
Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano
Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano
Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano
Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano
Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano
Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano
Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano
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