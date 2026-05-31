Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano

Members of the Triskelion Grand Fraternity jumpstarted a back-to-school free haircut outreach program at Kamias Extension, Quezon City on Sunday, 31 May, 2026. Thirty community students for the upcoming school year have been provided with haircuts along the community covered court.| Aram Lascano Aram Lascano











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