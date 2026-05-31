ASEAN seals $2-trillion digital economy pact

SEOM said the agreement is expected to play a transformative role in the region, with studies indicating that ASEAN’s digital economy could reach as much as $2 trillion by 2030 if the pact is successfully implemented. Officials described the DEFA as ASEAN’s response to a rapidly evolving global economy and its commitment to building “an open, rules-based, and seamlessly connected digital economy.”

According to the statement, the agreement goes beyond a traditional trade deal.

“More than a digital trade agreement, the ASEAN DEFA seeks to make it easier, safer, and more seamless for business and consumers to participate in the digital economy across ASEAN,” SEOM said.

The framework covers digital trade, cross-border e-commerce, data governance and privacy, digital identity, electronic payments, cybersecurity cooperation, competition policy, artificial intelligence and digital talent mobility.

Officials said the agreement would strengthen digital connectivity, enhance trust in online transactions, and reduce barriers to cross-border digital trade.

“It reflects ASEAN’s collective commitment to deepen regional economic integration, strengthen competitiveness, and unlock new opportunities for innovation, investment, and sustainable growth across the region,” the statement said.

SEOM also emphasized the pact’s role in promoting inclusive development across member states.

“The ASEAN DEFA is not only an economic agreement, but also a development and integration tool,” it said, adding that its objective is “to ensure that the opportunities created by digital transformation are more widely shared across ASEAN Member States and their peoples.”

The agreement is expected to help narrow development gaps, strengthen the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises, and create more inclusive and sustainable growth opportunities throughout the region.

ASEAN plans to sign the DEFA in November 2026 alongside the 28th ASEAN Economic Community Council Meeting and the 49th ASEAN Summit, a move officials said would mark another significant milestone in the region’s digital integration journey.