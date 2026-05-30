U.S. warns ships of major military operations in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran tensions

The advisory also stated that US forces are on heightened alert due to the possibility of retaliatory actions from Tehran. Vessels were cautioned against interfering with military operations or assisting in activities related to the deployment of naval mines.

Recent weeks have seen a series of confrontations in and around the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM earlier reported intercepting Iranian missiles, drones and small boats that allegedly threatened US naval vessels transiting the area. The US military subsequently conducted strikes against Iranian military facilities and assets it said were linked to attacks on American forces and commercial shipping.

Reuters reported this week that US forces carried out additional strikes against an Iranian military site and downed several drones near the Strait of Hormuz, actions that Washington characterized as defensive measures intended to protect military personnel and maritime traffic.

The latest warning has fueled concerns over the security of international shipping in the Gulf region, particularly as Iran and the United States continue to exchange accusations over military activities and ceasefire violations. Tehran has repeatedly criticized US operations in the area, while Washington has maintained that its actions are aimed at preserving freedom of navigation and safeguarding commercial vessels.

Analysts said any escalation in the Strait of Hormuz could have far-reaching implications for global energy markets, given the route’s importance to oil exports from the Middle East.